Canada’s Trudeau defends dairy system after Trump blast

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media during a visit to the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday brushed off an attack by U.S. President Donald Trump against Canada’s system of dairy protections, saying every nation defended its agricultural industries.

Trudeau told Bloomberg Television that the United States in fact ran a dairy surplus with Canada. Trump on Tuesday complained about what he said were unfair practices by Canadian dairy farmers.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)