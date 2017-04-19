‘Can’t kiss a woman leaning away from you!’: Huckabee uses ill-timed analogy on O’Reilly-free ‘The Factor’

Dana Perino and Mike Huckabee (screengrab / @ludacristiano)

During an appearance on Fox News’ newly-branded “The Factor,” former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee use a poorly-timed analogy to describe Donald Trump’s apparent inability to “get a fair shake from the media,” comparing it with one’s inability to “kiss a woman leaning away from you.”

On O'Reilly-less "The Factor," Mike Huckabee complaining that in political climate you can't "kiss a woman leaning away from you."

Huckabee visited “The Factor” with guest host Dana Perino, who asked the former governor about a Newsbusters article that depicted the president’s poor favorability among broadcast networks.

“The coverage on network news—the broadcast networks—has been 89 percent negative,” Perino said, insisting former President Barack Obama received “glowing reviews” in his first 100 days.

“First of all, I think that right now, the world’s oldest profession is getting a great deal more respect among the American people than the so-called profession of journalism,” Huckabee replied. “Journalism has died in this country, there isn’t any.”

Huckabee then complained that the president’s dubious claim that his predecessor “wire tapped” him during the 2016 presidential election received overwhelmingly negative coverage from newscasters (presumably because it’s not true).

“When they covered the tweet in which he suggested that the Obama administration had surveilled Trump Tower, Dana is was 99.5 percent negative!” Huckabee exclaimed.

“You know there’s three things you can’t do: you can’t spit into the wind, you can’t climb a adder leaning toward you or kiss a woman leaning away from you,” Huckabee said, with no sense of irony. “Add one more to the list if you’re Donald Trump: You can’t get a fair shake from the media.”

