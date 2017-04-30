Carl Bernstein drops mic on ex-Trump aide: ‘He has lied as no president of the United States in my lifetime’

Carl Bernstein addresses Jason Miller -- (CNN screengrab)

Appearing on CNN’s Reliable Sources, famed Watergate journalist Carl Bernstein unloaded on former Trump administration official Jason Miller over the president’s continuous lying, saying, Trump has “lied as no president of the United States in my lifetime has.”

“I wish this president well, he is the duly elected president of the United States and he deserves respect as the duly elected President of the United States,” Bernstein told Miller “That doesn’t mean he deserves not to be called on lies. He has lied as no president of the United States in my lifetime has, day in and day out.”

Referring to his appearance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, Bernstein lectured Miller on the duty of the press.

“It is our job to, as I said in that address to the correspondents dinner last night, follow the money, yes, but follow the lies as well,” Bernstein continued. “We’re struggling to cover factually, contextually, and with nuance, who this president is, who this individual is, who his family is, who his business relationships are with, what his policies are, and how those working with him are doing.”

Watch the video below via CNN on Twitter: