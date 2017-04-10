Carrie Fisher’s character Princess Leia will appear in ‘Star Wars’
Carrie Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, recently confirmed that his late sister will be making an appearance in “Star Wars: Episode IX.” According to Deadline, the actress was able to finish filming all of her scenes in “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” before she passed away in December. Shortly after her demise, Lucasfilm announced…
