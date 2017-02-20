‘Catastrophic threat’: CDC chief fears a deadly superbug’s spread
ATLANTA – Public health officials have a lot on their plate now: Outbreaks of measles and flu, soaring deaths from opioid overdoses, funding cuts. But for Dr. Anne Schuchat, acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the scariest threats is a deadly fungus. The lethal fungus, known as Candida auris, has…
