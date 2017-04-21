CEO of Peter Thiel-backed Palantir slams Trump as a ‘bully’ who brags about his ‘fictitious wealth’

Palantir CEO Alex Karp

In newly released footage, Alex Karp, the CEO of Palantir Technologies—a Silicon Valley startup chaired by billionaire Donald Trump booster Peter Thiel—slammed the president as a “bully” who brags about his “fictitious wealth.”

The video, obtained by BuzzFeed, shows Karp speaking at a 2015 staff meeting.

“I’ve had the rare opportunity to meet Trump, which I turned down—I mean, this is off the record—but like, I don’t respect, like, I respect nothing about the dude,” Karp said according to the footage. “Like, you could almost make up someone that I find—it would be hard to make up someone I find less appealing.”

The CEO also theorized then-candidate Trump lies about his wealth.

“It’s like, the guy inherits $50 million and has a fictitious wealth he claims of 10—it’s probably like half a billion,” Karp said. “So you inherit $50 million in the 70s, and you have, let’s just say you have $20 billion now. You guys can do compounding math. That’s not a good return.”

“So even purely on the vulgar metric of, like, as a business person, then as a person, and then, like, as a bully,” Karp continued. “In any case, I don’t care if you guys vote for him or whatever, I’m just saying.”

Karp suggested predicted Trump ‘may do very well,” because he was targeting people who feel like they have no voice.

“I think Trump, I don’t know what’s going to happen to him. I quite frankly would like him to go away, but, you know, he may do very well, because he’s sitting up and saying, you know, no one’s on your side, which may be true, it’s all dysfunctional, which may be true, and it’s going to be worse for your kids than for you,” Karp said.

Karp also railed against then-candidate Trump’s immigration plan, saying it “makes no sense” and “is bringing up the worst that a society can bring up.”

“Therefore we should throw out all immigrants. Like, who’s going to do the work?” Karp asked. “It’s like, it makes no sense. But you have to ask yourself, something that makes no sense, that, like, de facto is bringing up the worst that a society can bring up—which is, like, blame the people that work really hard, and that we need, and that are coming here at the risk of their life, instead of the dysfunction that you may have helped create—why is that person so successful?”