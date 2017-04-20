Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Chaffetz may not finish term, Utah prepares special election: WSJ

Reuters

20 Apr 2017 at 14:02 ET                   
Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) talks about Trumpcare on CNN (Screen cap).

U.S. Representative Jason Chaffetz, the Republican chairman of the House oversight committee, said on Thursday he has not ruled out leaving before his term finishes, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“My future plans are not yet finalized but I haven’t ruled out the possibility of leaving early,” Chaffetz told the Journal a day after the Utah congressman announced he would not run for re-election in 2018.

Utah state officials have begun making plans for a special election to replace Chaffetz in his heavily Republican district, the newspaper reported, citing Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Walsh)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Modern-day martyrs: How Columbine inspired teens to develop ‘a Christian-sanctified death wish’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+