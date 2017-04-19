Charles Darwin quotes: Famous sayings from the ‘Father of Evolution’ on his 135th death anniversary
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Famed British biologist Charles Darwin died 135 years ago on April 19. Often dubbed as the “Father of Evolution,” Darwin provided the world with explanations on the origin and evolution of living things on Earth. Darwin was born on Feb. 12, 1809, in Shrewsbury, England, and was homeschooled with his sister Caroline until the age of…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion