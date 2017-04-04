Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Checking Trump’s ‘failing media’ claims

International Business Times

04 Apr 2017 at 04:32 ET                   
Sean Spicer holds a briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room (Fox News/screen grab)

President Donald Trump is quite vocal about his disdain for many media houses, labeling them “fake news” and “failing” often, with the latter most frequently used for the New York Times (NY Times), and some other print media. But it’s not like Trump hates all media; he clearly likes Fox News, retweeting its positive stories about…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Guaranteed: You have never read a major newspaper editorial quite like this one about Donald Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+