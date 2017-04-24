Chelsea Clinton responds to SNL cast member’s joke
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Chelsea Clinton was honored at a the ‘Variety’ Power of Women Luncheon in New York City Friday for her work with the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, which works to fight childhood obesity. Following a joke made by ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Vanessa Bayer at the expense of Clinton’s mother, former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion