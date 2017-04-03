Chelsea Handler: ‘F*cking loser’ Trump has succeeded in bringing people together — against him

Chelsea Handler unloads on the Trump family (Screen cap).

Comedian Chelsea Handler didn’t hold back on President Donald Trump in a speech at the Young Literati Toast Saturday.

She closed the event with her comments, which she began by reading an excerpt of Trump’s 1987 book “The Art of the Deal.”

“I was browsing through the books in the library and came across a book that would change the course of my life forever,” she said sarcastically, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. “The story of this man’s struggles, successes and setbacks were exactly what I needed because of the impact it has made in my life.”

She said that she is inspired by the way that people have managed to come together.

“I would have hoped that would have happened before the election,” she said. “But I’ll f*cking take it because it’s so much better to be friends with people you would never talk to before just because we all know that Donald Trump is a f*cking loser.”

The event benefits the Library Foundation of Los Angeles and is chaired by Colin Hanks, son of actor Tom Hanks, who also co-hosted. They boasted more than 650,000 children would be given library cards due to the fundraising done at the event.

Handler explained that her parents read constantly. She joked they thought she was going to be pretty and wanted her to be informed and educated as well, so they encouraged her to read.