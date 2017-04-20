Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Cherokee Nation sues Walmart over illegal opioids

Newsweek

20 Apr 2017 at 14:22 ET                   
A Walmart store (Shutterstock).

Walmart, Walgreens and CVS Health are among the targets of a lawsuit filed Thursday by the Cherokee Nation accusing companies of flooding Indian Country with prescription opioids in order to boost their bottom lines. “Today in the Cherokee Nation, as elsewhere in the country, prescription opioids are more deadly than heroin,” reads the lawsuit, filed in…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Alex Jones tells jury his marijuana has gotten too strong — and says George Soros is to blame
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+