Cherokee Nation sues Walmart over illegal opioids
Walmart, Walgreens and CVS Health are among the targets of a lawsuit filed Thursday by the Cherokee Nation accusing companies of flooding Indian Country with prescription opioids in order to boost their bottom lines. “Today in the Cherokee Nation, as elsewhere in the country, prescription opioids are more deadly than heroin,” reads the lawsuit, filed in…
