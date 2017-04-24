Quantcast

China calls for restraint from all sides as tensions mount on the Korean peninsular

euronews

24 Apr 2017 at 07:52 ET                   
US President Donald Trump, warmly welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to what the US leader likes to call the "Winter White House," the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (AFP / JIM WATSON)

The Chinese President has called for restraint in the rapidly escalating North Korean weapons crisis. In a call with US President, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping said that China was willing to work with all sides to secure peace, and believed that this could be quickly achieved with all the countries concerned working together. China is worried…

