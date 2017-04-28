Christie compares today’s opioid epidemic to AIDS crisis in ’80s
ATLANTIC CITY — Addressing a conference of addiction treatment professionals Friday, Gov. Chris Christie said the state’s opioid addiction epidemic reminds him of another disease outbreak: the HIV and AIDS crisis in the 1980s. “There’s a lot of similarities,” he said. “People who are in denial about the lives that are being lost; certain value judgements…
