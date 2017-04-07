Quantcast

Clinton Foundation donor excluded from the US is not entitled to a hearing, government says

Tribune Washington Bureau

07 Apr 2017 at 08:08 ET                   
Gilbert Chagoury and Bill Clinton

WASHINGTON — The federal government Thursday asked a court to throw out a lawsuit filed by a major Clinton Foundation donor who says he was damaged by what he said were improper government leaks to the Los Angeles Times. Gilbert Chagoury, a billionaire Nigerian who gave at least $1 million to the foundation, said his reputation…

