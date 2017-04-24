‘Clinton V Trump’ again: Moscow reacts to French vote
The Russian political establishment has heaped cynicism on the French presidential election’s first round, in which independent candidate Emmanuel Macron beat two formidable pro-Russian candidates. In the second round on May 7 Macron will runoff against Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Front, and supporter of Russian foreign policy. The Kremlin issued a brief…
