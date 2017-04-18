CNN media analyst: Fox honchos fear O’Reilly fans will revolt if they ‘caved to a feminist plot’ and fired host

CNN's Bill Carter -- screenshot

During a discussion on Anderson Cooper 360, a CNN media analyst said head honchos at the Fox News network are leery of firing top talent Bill O’Reilly because they’re afraid this his fans will believe they caved to a “feminist plot.”

The fate of O’Reilly’s return to the Fox network will reportedly be decided at a board meeting on Thursday, with two of Rupert Murdoch’s sons leaning towards dumping the popular host due to his history of sexually harassing women — costing the network over $13 million in settlements with five women.

According to CNN media analyst Bill Carter, O’Reilly’s possible ouster is placing the Fox honchos in a hard place as advertisers refuse to place ads on The O’Reilly Factor — but the longtime host is their biggest star.

“No one is indispensable,” host Cooper said. “We’re all ultimately expendable, and I include myself in that.”

“Fox has really had one signature star from the beginning, it’s Bill O’Reilly” Carter explained. “This is really an unusual remarkable situation to have your signature star. And I think the one thing that’s maybe under appreciated here, is that the Fox audience is not going to like this. They’re not going to take well to this if it looks like Fox is fgiving into a feminist plot or a left-wing plot to get rid of their favorite broadcaster.”

“I think there will be a backlash of sorts,” he continued. “Fox can plug in some other star, but the audience might not like that — that they caved in.”

