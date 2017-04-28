CNN pundit warns Trump he can’t ‘throw tantrums’ as president the way he did in real estate

CNN Panel (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump’s key negotiation tactic as a real estate mogul was to throw up his hands, throw a tantrum and ultimately threaten to walk away from the table.

That same ploy seems to be similar to Trump’s promises to pull out of NAFTA, pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement, kill the Iran Peace Deal and other policies that simply put an end to what he doesn’t agree with.

“This is how being a real estate mogul does not prepare you to be president of the United States,” CNN’s Gloria Borger noted. “When you do a real estate deal, as Donald Trump did many, many times, he would walk out of the negotiations and say, ‘Done! This is it! I’m going to move on to the next thing,’ and he threw tantrums and threw grenades and if it didn’t work, it didn’t work and he walked away.”

Borger concluded that one can’t exactly do that as president.

“Yes, this job is tougher, particularly when you’re dealing with issues like North Korea,” she continued. “You can’t always sound as bellicose as you might like, or as you did on that real estate deal, threatening to walk away because you can never walk away. You just can’t when you’re president of the United States.”

When discussing Trump’s revelation that he didn’t realize the job would be this difficult, Borger wondered if perhaps Trump is admitting that he was in over his head.

“Is he saying he wasn’t prepared for the job?” Borger asked of Trump’s revelation that the job as president is harder than he thought. “That’s sure what it sounds like to me.”

“No one would think it was easy except maybe Donald Trump because he’s very self-assured,” said RealClearPolitics reporter Rebecca Berg. “I think anyone could say that about Donald Trump and, you know, it’s possible he didn’t contemplate the scope.”

Watch the discussion below: