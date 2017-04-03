CNN’s Chris Cillizza: Trump’s had only two ‘legitimately good days’ out of 75

Chris Cillizza (Photo: Screen capture)

New CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza thinks President Donald Trump can’t stop getting in his own way.

In an interview with “New Day” promoting his latest piece, Cillizza said that there have been two out of the 75 total days Trump has been in office that were “legitimately good days.”

“I just sat down with the Trump supporters,” co-host Alisyn Camerota began.

“Here we go,” Cuomo echoed.

“They see all sorts of victories. You see two victories,” she explained. “Let’s go through the ones they mentioned. They love he is rolling back regulations with executive orders. They love he got Carrier to keep jobs here. They love he enhanced the power of ICE. They could go on and on. They see the chaos as keeping Washington off-kilter and they like that.”

Cillizza predicted in a few years that Trump will declare victory on his promises he made to his followers in order to win re-election. It doesn’t stop his problems, however.

“The problem he had,” Cillizza began, “Donald Trump doesn’t let himself win enough. For someone who made — that he always wins, and all he knows is winning all he knows is cutting good deals — he undercuts the policy proposals that he has gotten accomplished… The problem is he just keeps getting in his way on Twitter or 10 minutes of speeches.”

