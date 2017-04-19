CNN’s Tapper and Navarro temper praise for Fox: These allegations against O’Reilly are over a decade old

CNN

A panel on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” Wednesday discussed reports that embattled host Bill O’Reilly will not return to Fox News following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, with Tapper admitting he’s “surprised” Rupert Murdoch fired his top star.

“We first became aware that there were accusations against O’Reilly literally more than a decade ago,” Tapper reminded the panel.

USA Today’s Susan Page argued O’Reilly’s ouster shows a “shift in our culture,” insisting, “it is now unacceptable for someone in this position of prominence to have all these allegations of sexual misconduct against them.”

Tapper said O’Reilly’s case—as well as last year’s expulsion of longtime Fox News chairman Roger Ailes—shows “very brave women coming forward at great risk, personal risk to their reputations and careers, and taking a stand.”

“I admit, I’m a little surprised because O’Reilly makes so much money for the Murdochs,” Tapper said. “The audience, I don’t think necessarily was going anywhere, even if the advertisers were.”

Tapper asked Ana Navarro if she shared his surprised.

“I’m surprised it took this long,” Navarro said. “I’m glad that Fox News finally made this decision and took this step, but I’m not sure how much congratulations they are due after so many years and so many millions of dollars.”

Navarro said the news sends two very important messages. “For women: Speak up, because even these men can be brought down,” Navarro said. “And to these men, no matter who you are, it can catch up with you.”

Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason noted Trump recently expressed his support for O’Reilly. Navarro was less than impressed.

“When he gets asked about sexual harassment, if no other topic, that one he should leave the hell alone,” Navarro said.

Watch the video below, via CNN:

