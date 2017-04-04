Quantcast

College students say Instagram is for narcissists

Newsweek

04 Apr 2017 at 04:23 ET                   
Lara Trump, Donald Trump III, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner (Lara Trump/Instagram)

Instagram’s user base recently surpassed 600 million and, if college kids are to be believed, a lot of those people are narcissists. The photo-focused platform owned by Facebook was voted, by far, the most narcissistic social media site according to a survey of college students from student finance firm LendEDU. Asked to rate social media platforms…

