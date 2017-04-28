Colorado exhales after Sessions meeting
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ may not be in a rush to impose federal marijuana laws on states with legal pot, according to Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper. After meeting with Sessions in Washington, D.C, recently, Hickenlooper told The Cannabist that the former Alabama senator seemed unlikely to crack the whip on states that have legalized marijuana in…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion