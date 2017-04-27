‘Come on, now’: Elijah Cummings blasts White House for ‘stonewalling’ on Flynn and Russia

U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-MD on MSNBC (Screen shot)

Maryland Democratic U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings said on Thursday that President Donald Trump and his administration are “stonewalling” the investigation into retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn’s ties to Russia and lies to the federal government and doing everything it can to sabotage the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to the Russian government.

“Clearly the White House is stonewalling,” Cummings told Willie Geist of “Morning Joe.” “And I don’t use that word frequently because I try to give the benefit of the doubt, but they have not given us one shred of paper on him, not one syllable — after a bipartisan request was made for contacts that the general had with the Russian and Turkish governments and any kind of information that would lead us to understand how he was vetted and what the process was.”

Geist asked Cummings why he thinks the White House would still be covering for Flynn even after his firing.

“This situation is one that leaves me baffled,” Cummings said. “Here’s a man fired. Come on, now. Fired. He lied to the vice president but it seems that they have circled the wagons around him. I don’t know what this is all about, but I’ll tell you one thing. It leaves those of us who are looking into it, it makes us even more anxious to get information. And then it makes me wonder what if anything is being hidden.”

Cummings has been trying to obtain documents about the vetting and hiring of Flynn, who was Pres. Trump’s national security adviser until he was forced to step down over lies he told about his contacts with the governments of Russia and Turkey. On Thursday morning, he obtained and released three documents showing that Flynn was explicitly warned by the Defense Department not to take money from foreign governments.

Watch the video, embedded below: