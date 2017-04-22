Comparing Trump’s first 100 days in office to his predecessors
Trump’s First 100 Days In Office
The federal government is currently being funded by a continuing resolution that expires on April 28, 2017 – which also happens to be the 99th day of Donald Trump’s presidency. If Congress fails to approve a new spending deal before then, Trump’s 100th day as president will begin with a federal government shutdown. The last government…
