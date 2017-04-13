Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Connecticut Governor Malloy says will not seek re-election in 2018

Reuters

13 Apr 2017 at 14:32 ET                   
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said on Thursday that he will not seek re-election in 2018, choosing to step down at the end of his second term in office.

“I will focus all my attention and energy – I will use all of my political capital from now through the end of 2018 – to continue implementing my administration’s vision for a more sustainable and vibrant Connecticut economy,” Malloy, a Democrat who served two terms as governor, said at a news conference in Hartford, the state capital.

A poll released on Tuesday by Morning Consult showed that Malloy was the second-least-popular governor in the United States, with 66 percent of respondents disapproving of the job he had done. That finding was based on a national poll of more than 85,000 registered voters and had a 3 percent margin of error.

Malloy said he would spend the rest of his term focused on priorities including reforming the state’s budget practices to reduce its reliance on one-time maneuvers to meet expenses and reforming the state’s criminal justice system to make it easier for young offenders to have a second chance.

(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Howard Stern: ‘Moron’ Spicer’s Hitler blunder made Trump White House a ‘laughingstock’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+