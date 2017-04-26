Connecticut police use Fitbit to charge man with wife’s murder
Police in Connecticut used a murdered woman’s Fitbit to trace her last movements and use the information to charge her husband as the killer, despite his claims the couple were the victims of a home invasion. The Hartford Courant reported how detectives used Connie Dabate’s exercise tracker and phone and computer records to charge her husband…
