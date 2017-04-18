Conservative columnist offers a brutal assessment on why Trump bombed Syria

President Donald Trump has been in office for fewer than 100 days, but it already looks like his proposed legislative agenda has completely stalled in Congress.

Because of this, conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg writes in the Los Angeles Times, Trump is already behaving like a lame-duck president by turning his attention to executive orders and foreign policy.

“Once sworn in, rather than get a political honeymoon with the news media, Trump had an angry divorce,” Goldberg notes. “And instead of giving Trump a big gift-wrapped box of legislation, Congress has mostly given him the sorts of headaches presidents have to deal with when they’ve lost their clout.”

The trouble for Trump, Goldberg writes, is that decisions like the one Trump made to bomb Syria are relatively low-commitment — and if he makes a more concerted effort to get a “win” in Syria, it will require much more patience and attention to detail than Trump has shown himself capable of delivering.

“What happens when the list of easy Ws runs out?” he asks. “There’s little evidence that Trump is operating with a coherent strategic vision, which means that he won’t have a thought-out criteria for knowing when to say no to the generals he clearly admires. For a true lame duck president, that may not matter — when the Ws run out, he’s out of office. For a first-term president who just acts like a lame duck president, it’s another story.”

