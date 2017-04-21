Conservative group threatens UC Berkeley over Ann Coulter appearance
A conservative group on Friday threatened to take legal action against the University of California, Berkeley if student sponsors are not allowed to pick the date and location for an appearance by commentator Ann Coulter. Coulter had been scheduled to speak on the demonstration-weary campus on April 27, but Berkeley officials refused permission, citing safety concerns.…
