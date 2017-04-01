Consumer spending posts smallest gain in six months
WASHINGTON — Rising incomes and confidence haven’t accelerated consumer spending, which posted its smallest gain in six months in February, the Commerce Department said Friday. Personal consumption expenditures increased just 0.1 percent, below economists’ expectations and down from 0.2 percent in January. Spending increased 0.6 percent in December. The slower spending growth came as incomes continued…
