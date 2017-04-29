Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Could risk for PTSD be inherited?

Medical Daily

29 Apr 2017 at 15:35 ET                   
Image: Young professional struggles with stress (Shutterstock.com)

Could Risk For PTSD Be Inherited?

It seems we can blame our genes for nearly everything, including the likelihood of suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. The latest research about this condition is focusing on whether it could actually be passed down through our DNA. Read: PTSD Treatment Update: Can Medical Marijuana Or Ecstasy Treat Anxiety Disorder? A new study published in…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘I’m sorry I voted for the son of a b*tch’: Holocaust denier rips Trump for listening to Jewish son-in-law
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+