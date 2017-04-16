Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Could Trump’s budget cuts lead to more DIY foreign aid?

TBogg

16 Apr 2017 at 10:56 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump is interviewed by Reuters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Could Trump’s Budget Cuts Lead to More DIY Foreign Aid?

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. Running on a shoestring budget, Future in Our Hands-USA helps people living almost 7,500 miles away in Kisumu, Kenya, get clean water from new wells. The tightly focused and volunteer-driven nonprofit based in Clarence, New York, also encourages school attendance by paying fees and lends money to local women’s…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘I do a better Yoda’: Fox News host ‘amazes’ his co-hosts with surprise Chewbacca impersonation
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+