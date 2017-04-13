Quantcast

Couple kills son after being inspired by “Manchester By the Sea”

International Business Times

13 Apr 2017 at 07:39 ET                   
Heather Franklin and Ernest Franklin II (Mugshots)

The Oscar-winning movie “Manchester by the Sea” inspired an upstate New York couple, Ernest Franklin II, 35, and Heather Franklin, 33, to murder their adopted, special needs son and then set their home on fire to cover up the crime, reports said Wednesday. The prosecutor claimed that the couple watched the film just hours before the…

