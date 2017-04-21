Cuba Gooding Sr. dies at 72 — overdose suspected
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in his car in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to reports. He was 72 years old. Gooding Sr., the father of Oscar-winning Cuba Gooding Jr., was found slumped over in his 2012 silver Jaguar parked on Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills at 12:58 p.m. local time (3:58 p.m.…
