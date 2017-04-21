Quantcast

Cuba Gooding Sr. dies at 72 — overdose suspected

International Business Times

21 Apr 2017 at 00:40 ET                   
The Main Ingredient - with Cuba Gooding, Sr. center (Photo by Phil Konstantin/Flickr)

Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in his car in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to reports. He was 72 years old. Gooding Sr., the father of Oscar-winning Cuba Gooding Jr., was found slumped over in his 2012 silver Jaguar parked on Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills at 12:58 p.m. local time (3:58 p.m.…

