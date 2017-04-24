Dallas judge clears way for Tomi Lahren to find out who leaked her butt-warmer demand to the Daily Caller

Tomi Lahren (Facebook)

A Dallas judge on Monday ordered Glenn Beck and The Blaze to hand over emails between staffers and a reporter for The Daily Caller after a scathing article disparaged conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren, a former star on Beck’s network, Dallas News reports.

Earlier this month, Lahren filed suit against Beck and The Blaze alleging wrongful termination after she told the hosts of “The View” that conservatives who don’t believe in abortion are hypocrites. In fact, Lahren is still a paid employee of The Blaze, albeit without her eponymous show, Tomi. Last week, Beck countersued, insisting they took away Lahren’s show because the star engaged in “divisive” employee conduct.

A Daily Caller article published late last week claimed Lahren acted like a “diva” during her employment with The Blaze, insisting she “treated staffers with contempt and disdain” and even made them “heat up her ‘butt warming pad.’” Lahren’s attorney Brian Lauten on Monday argued that article was written with the expressed purpose of damaging the young star’s career, and insisted the sources could have only come from within The Blaze company—which would have violated the judge’s non-disparagement order.

“This article accuses her of being a diva, polarizing, a queen, sitting on a microwaved butt-warmer—and it goes to the core of her honesty,” Lauten, said.

Beck and The Blaze said the company is determining whether any staff members leaked information to the Daily Caller. Any employees found to have violated the non-disparagement order are subject to a $500 fine or six months in jail.

Defending his article on Monday, Daily Caller reporter Peter Hansson vowed to protect his informants. “All I have to say is that I will never give up my sources,” he wrote.