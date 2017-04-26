Quantcast

Dem senator shreds Trump’s tax plan as a $2 trillion giveaway to corporate America in epic Tweetstorm

Brad Reed

26 Apr 2017 at 15:02 ET                   
Sen. Jeff Merkley (NBC News)

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) laced into President Donald Trump’s proposed tax plan on Wednesday by pointing out that it amounts to a massive $2 trillion giveaway to corporate America.

“Trump’s 15% corporate tax rate plan would REDUCE federal revenue by $2 trillion over next 10 years,” he wrote on Twitter. “Another misplaced priority.”

Merkley then ran off a list of things that we could pay for with $2 trillion — and it included some of the things that Trump had pledged to pay for during his presidential campaign, such as spending on infrastructure and treatment for opioid addiction.

Of course, it could pay for a lot more than just Trump promises as well, as Merkley noted that $2 trillion could be used to make good on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) plan to offer universal tuition-free college.

Read the whole tweet storm below.

 

