Dem strategist: Trump’s weekend trips are an ‘expensive taxpayer funded commercial’ for Mar-a-Lago

After airing a supercut of every time President Donald Trump attacked former President Barack Obama for golfing or leaving the White House for the holidays, CNN’s Jim Sciutto showed how many days the new president has taken off and played golf.

“Donald Trump is a lying, hypocritical flip-flopper,” Democratic strategist Maria Cardona said. However, that fact isn’t exactly news, she conceded. “I think, the impact here, and I don’t begrudge presidents for taking trips because I agree with you, I think he is working. Three million dollars it costs taxpayer money every time he goes to Mar-a-Lago. It’s not just the hypocrisy that he said he wasn’t going to do it, but he is going and he’s doing it on the taxpayer dime. Every time he goes, it’s like the most expensive, taxpayer-funded, commercial for his own properties that he and his family is getting rich off of.”

She went on to say that it’s something that taxpayers should really be concerned about.

