Democrats have more demands after Trump retreat on wall

Newsweek

27 Apr 2017 at 07:44 ET                   
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Funding for President Donald Trump’s promised wall along the Mexico border may now be “off the table” in the negotiations to fund the government for the next five months, but several other thorny issues still stand in the way of a bipartisan agreement to avoid a government shutdown this weekend. The looming question is just how…

