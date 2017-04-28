Democrats want to sue Donald Trump
President Donald Trump may soon face a lawsuit as Senate Democrats consider legal action against him over possible conflicts of interest created by his businesses, a new report said Thursday. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal is leading the charge behind the possible lawsuit, and according to a report by The Hill, he has held discussions with a…
