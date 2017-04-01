Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide
More than 322 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and the increasing number of people struggling with the debilitating disorder has caused significant economic damage. The organization released updated figures depicting the severity of mental health issues around the world, citing an 18 percent spike in…
