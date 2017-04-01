Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide

Newsweek

01 Apr 2017 at 08:46 ET                   
Depressed young woman (Shutterstock)

More than 322 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and the increasing number of people struggling with the debilitating disorder has caused significant economic damage. The organization released updated figures depicting the severity of mental health issues around the world, citing an 18 percent spike in…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘A flatulent mass of his own fantasy’: GOP strategist Rick Wilson explains why Trumpcare failed miserably
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+