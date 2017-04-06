Designs for Trump’s border wall are here: They fall into 4 categories
Imagine the Great Wall of China along the banks of the Rio Grande. Or maybe an animal-friendly barrier that keeps migrants out but lets roadrunners in. These are some of the designs contractors submitted this week in the first round of bids to build President Donald Trump’s promised 2,000-mile wall along the Mexican border. Chicago Tribune…
