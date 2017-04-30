Details of Aaron Hernandez’s suicide emerge
Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez used his own blood to draw “odd symbols” on his prison wall before committing suicide, a new report claimed Saturday. The 27-year-old, who was jailed for life without parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, was found hanging from his prison cell window April 19 at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center…
