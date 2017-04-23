Disgraced Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly returns Monday with ‘No Spin News’ podcast
Bill O’Reilly will be returning Monday with a new episode on his “No Spin News” podcast, according to an update on his website late Saturday. The former Fox News host will be publicly speaking since the cable news cut ties with him following a sexual harassment scandal. Those with premium membership to O’Reilly’s website will be…
