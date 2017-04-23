Quantcast

Disgraced Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly returns Monday with ‘No Spin News’ podcast

International Business Times

23 Apr 2017 at 07:54 ET                   
Bill O'Reilly on YouTube (screen capture)

Bill O’Reilly will be returning Monday with a new episode on his “No Spin News” podcast, according to an update on his website late Saturday. The former Fox News host will be publicly speaking since the cable news cut ties with him following a sexual harassment scandal. Those with premium membership to O’Reilly’s website will be…

