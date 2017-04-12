Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Do Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have too much power?

The Conversation

12 Apr 2017 at 00:57 ET                   
Ivanka Trump arrives with husband, Jared Kushner, at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Do Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have too much power?

By Henry F. (Chip) Carey, Associate Professor, Political Science , Georgia State University. Trump and Ivanka walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb. 1, 2017. AP Photo/Evan Vucci Much attention has been focused recently on President Trump’s “new” foreign policy. This policy change is symbolized by the U.S. missile…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Time for Republicans to start worrying about 2018: analysis
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+