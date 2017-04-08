Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Donald Trump borrows WWE’s playbook to play the heel

Newsweek

08 Apr 2017 at 09:28 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. During a panel at Harvard on March 7 on press and the presidency, political journalist Jessica Yellin described Donald Trump’s conflict with the press as “WWF, media edition: In one corner, Donald Trump, defending the anti-institutionalist position, fighting the elites. In the other corner, the media, defending their honor.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Your dad lost here by 90 points’: Colbert ridicules Trump Jr. for talking about running for governor of NY
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+