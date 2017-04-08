Donald Trump borrows WWE’s playbook to play the heel
This article originally appeared on The Conversation. During a panel at Harvard on March 7 on press and the presidency, political journalist Jessica Yellin described Donald Trump’s conflict with the press as “WWF, media edition: In one corner, Donald Trump, defending the anti-institutionalist position, fighting the elites. In the other corner, the media, defending their honor.…
