Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Donald Trump’s 100 days of empty presidential threats

The Conversation

26 Apr 2017 at 00:30 ET                   
Donald Trump (Shutterstock)

100 days of presidential threats

By Jennifer Mercieca, Associate Professor of Communication and Director of the Aggie Agora, Texas A&M University . Trump points a finger. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik President Donald Trump threatens people a lot. He menaces, he bullies and then he explains his words away. As a scholar of American political rhetoric, I have paid close attention to Trump’s…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s plan for a border wall is crumbling — and conservative groups don’t care
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+