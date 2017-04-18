Doomsday prepper will teach you how to survive the apocalypse for the low price of $190

Militia member patrols the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge (YouTube)

For decades, survivalist militias have prepared for an inevitable doomsday that they insist is just around the corner — and now they’re ready to teach you their secrets for a low price of under $200.

Willamette Week’s Corey Pein has written an extensive profile of the thriving “doomsday prepper” industry that helps you prepare for the oncoming apocalypse by teaching you how to survive by yourself out in the wilderness with only the barest of supplies.

One survivalist, an Oregon man named Valentino, offers an “immersive, advanced survival training” course in which he takes you up Mount Hood and shows you the ropes of living in a post-apocalyptic world, all for a fee of $190.

Valentino is serving a niche market of doomsday preppers who actually want to learn about the nuts and bolts of survival, instead of just watching other people do it second hand on YouTube.

“THIS WORKSHOP IS NOT FOR EVERYONE,” his website says. “Please don’t sign up unless you are willing to get sweaty, dirty, cold, tired, stressed, challenged, and HAVE FUN.”

If you pay for his training course, he will supply you with important tools such as a hatchet, a saw, fire and first-aid kits, tarps, and some rope to help you survive in the harsh climate.

Despite the fact that he loves living in the wilderness, he won’t stay on Mount Hood if the apocalypse really comes — largely because he expects the area to be flooded with poorly trained, heavily armed survivalist wannabes who are prone to shoot everything on first site.

“Let’s talk about sh*t hit the fan,” he explains to Pein. “People will not survive in the woods. They can’t. Something will happen. The cold will take them down. Or their own brain will take them down. And what if people have children?”

