Drake blasts Coachella country club for ‘racial profiling’

International Business Times

18 Apr 2017 at 17:19 ET                   
Drake (Youtube)

A La Quinta, California, country club felt the full wrath of Drake’s fan base after the “Hotline Bling” rapper posted a now-deleted Instagram message accusing the establishment of racial profiling. Drizzy took to Instagram Sunday to post an image of the Madison Club’s logo. Since then, the club was bombarded with negative reviews. “The most offensive…

