Driverless cars could either be ‘scary’ or great for the environment
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Driverless cars could either be ‘scary’ or great for the environment
Of all the questions swirling around the rise of self-driving cars, from how safe they’ll be to how we regulate them, one essential question is often overlooked. What will self-driving cars mean for the environment? Backers of the technology argue that autonomous vehicles will drive more efficiently than humans do — no more slamming on breaks…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion