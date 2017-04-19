Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Driverless cars could either be ‘scary’ or great for the environment

GlobalPost

19 Apr 2017 at 00:52 ET                   
Uber's self-driving car (Photo: Uber)

Driverless cars could either be ‘scary’ or great for the environment

Of all the questions swirling around the rise of self-driving cars, from how safe they’ll be to how we regulate them, one essential question is often overlooked. What will self-driving cars mean for the environment? Backers of the technology argue that autonomous vehicles will drive more efficiently than humans do — no more slamming on breaks…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Will Trump aides face fines for filing their financial statements late?
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+