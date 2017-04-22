Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Earth Day 2017: How it was started, facts and activities

International Business Times

22 Apr 2017 at 09:02 ET                   
A view of planet Earth from space (AFP Photo/)

Not everyone knows but the Environmental Protection Agency was a product of the first ever Earth Day in 1970. Before that, there was no clean air or water act and pollution was legal. The country’s water supply was dirty and people and animals alike were struggling. Read: 6 Photos That Show What U.S. Looked Like Before…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘F*cking turtlehead McConnell cheated’: Maher goes on angry tirade over stolen Garland court seat
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+