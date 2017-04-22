Earth Day 2017: How it was started, facts and activities
Not everyone knows but the Environmental Protection Agency was a product of the first ever Earth Day in 1970. Before that, there was no clean air or water act and pollution was legal. The country’s water supply was dirty and people and animals alike were struggling. Read: 6 Photos That Show What U.S. Looked Like Before…
