Easter Bunny history, facts and myths 2017
The bunny is a main staple of Easter in many Christian homes, but how it became associated with the holiday is not widely known as there is no mention of it in the Bible. The Easter bunny has its origins in pre-Christian fertility lore and serves as symbols of abundant new life in the spring season.…
